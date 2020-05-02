Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Sell

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta's DMD drug, Exondys 51, posted impressive growth in 2019. Sarepta is focused on reimbursement programs for better accessibility of the drug. The company continues to make progress with its DMD pipeline. The approval to Vyondys 53 in December 2019 is likely to boost the company’s prospects as it will increase the eligible DMD patient population. However, dependence on a single product, Exondys 51, remains a concern. The company is yet to gain approval for Exondys 51 in the EU. The company has also faced other pipeline and regulatory setbacks. Moreover, the DMD market is getting competitive as several other companies are developing therapies. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q1 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 567,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.