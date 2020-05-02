Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,546,000 after purchasing an additional 299,576 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.