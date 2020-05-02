Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Receives $34.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.62.

ZAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zayo Group stock remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. Zayo Group has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

