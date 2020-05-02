Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $187.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,696,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

