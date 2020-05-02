Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. 10,106,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.89. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.