-$0.07 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.30). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

SGMS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,503,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.