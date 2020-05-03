-$0.08 EPS Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 1,590,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,483. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.