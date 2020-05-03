$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,375. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

