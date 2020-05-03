$0.16 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 434,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

