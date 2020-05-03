-$0.20 EPS Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 2,303,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.67. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.