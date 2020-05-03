$0.28 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other news, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 149,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,598. The firm has a market cap of $559.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

