-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 21,606,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,390,430. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.55. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

