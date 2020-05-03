$0.55 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,885 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,359. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.64 and a beta of 1.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.