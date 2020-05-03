$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. General Mills posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

