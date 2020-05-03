$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Apache by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 24,312,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,449,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.75. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

