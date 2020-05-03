$1.53 EPS Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Southwest Gas posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 358,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,971. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.