1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,320. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

