1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. 795,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,320. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

