107,255 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,644,000. Becton Dickinson and makes up 4.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.00. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.