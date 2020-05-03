11,136 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 434.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,525,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $111,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,482 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $457,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $337,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA raised their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.61.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.