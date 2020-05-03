1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $886.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

