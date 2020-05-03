221,599 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 221,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

CM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 535,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,332. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

