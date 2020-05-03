25,270 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,277. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.