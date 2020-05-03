30,000 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,003. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.