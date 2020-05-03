322 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

IJK stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average of $220.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

