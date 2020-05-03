360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,389. 360 Finance has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 Finance will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. increased its stake in 360 Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in 360 Finance during the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. TT International increased its stake in 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

