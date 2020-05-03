360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QFIN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,263,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. 360 Finance has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. TT International raised its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

