388 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,379,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 220,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,641,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.78. 185,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.