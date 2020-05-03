3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

