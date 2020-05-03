$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

