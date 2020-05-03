40,000 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cree by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CREE traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,306. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

