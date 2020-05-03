501,438 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 501,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,892. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

