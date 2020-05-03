58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in 58.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 809,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

