$59.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post sales of $59.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $66.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 927,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,610. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

In other news, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 139,731 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,664 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

