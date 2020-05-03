$625.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report sales of $625.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.00 million and the lowest is $541.40 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $883.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 847,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 754.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 156,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.