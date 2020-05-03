$777.89 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $777.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.01 million and the lowest is $750.40 million. Albemarle reported sales of $832.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

