Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

