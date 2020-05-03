AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.84. 12,704,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

