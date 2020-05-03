Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 219,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 597,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 242,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

