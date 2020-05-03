Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Adobe by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.86. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

