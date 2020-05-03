Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 867,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,451. The firm has a market cap of $947.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

