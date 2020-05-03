Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 285,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,546. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $226.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

