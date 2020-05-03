Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 778,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,521. The company has a market capitalization of $708.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.