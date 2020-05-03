Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DETNF traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

