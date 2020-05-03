Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DETNF traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

