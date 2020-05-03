Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

