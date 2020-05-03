Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter.

ALEX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,044. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

