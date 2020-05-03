Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

BABA traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

