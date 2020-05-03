Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,198,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.
In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.
