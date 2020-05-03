Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,198,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

