Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 76.81%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.