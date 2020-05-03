Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 76.81%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
