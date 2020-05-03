AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $275.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.98. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The company had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

